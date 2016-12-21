Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters attempting to steal a truck
The Albuquerque Police Department has spent the last year saying that repeat property crime offenders have been getting more and more violent. APD says that a woman injured two Albuquerque firefighters Saturday morning during an attempted crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,132
|In Memoriam, 2nd Anniversary of Her Suicide: ...
|2 hr
|Catherine
|4
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Katia
|114,142
|Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ...
|4 hr
|Here
|7
|New Tax Coming
|5 hr
|Jauqes
|16
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|5 hr
|Since
|14
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Larry L
|7,084
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC