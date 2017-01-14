Protesters gathered Saturday to support immigrant rights at rallies around the U.S., denouncing President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and his pledges to build a wall on the U.S. Protesters across US decry Trump's anti-immigrant stance WASHINGTON - Protesters gathered Saturday to support immigrant rights at rallies around the U.S., denouncing President-elect Donald Trump for his anti-immigrant rhetoric and his pledges to build a wall on the U.S. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2ixXsK1 Supporters of immigrant groups joined the hundreds of people that marched from the University of New Mexico to Civic Plaza during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. march in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday Jan. 14, 2017.

