Protection sought for New Mexico park...

Protection sought for New Mexico park's geothermal deposits

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Sept. 3, 2010, file photo, the East Fork of the Jemez River cuts through Valles Caldera National Preserve, N.M. The National Park Service has proposed designating significant geothermal features within the nearly 140-square-mile preserve to protect them against any possible geothermal development outside the Valles Caldera's boundaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 1 hr Jenna lover 801
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Trees 63,158
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,168
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 3 hr For 21
Topix Ads/Pop-Ups Annoying (Feb '14) 5 hr Tona 27
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 5 hr Tona 13
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 9 hr justice is just a... 7,108
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,988 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,777

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC