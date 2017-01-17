Police investigating deadly Albuquerq...

Police investigating deadly Albuquerque incident

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

APD says officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Central and Wyoming around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers say they found a male victim who was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

