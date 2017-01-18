Police activity closes section of Lom...

Police activity closes section of Lomas, Central

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Lomas from Rancho Seco to 16th Street has been closed in both directions. Central is closed in both directions from Rancho Seco to Laguna.

