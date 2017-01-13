PED expected to discuss revoking Albu...

PED expected to discuss revoking Albuquerque schoola s charter

The New Mexico Public Education Department could begin the process of closing an Albuquerque charter school. It comes after the state auditor found it mismanaged money.

