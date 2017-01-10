Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal ...

Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organization in letter

There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 16 hrs ago, titled Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organization in letter. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

In a parting shot at the Albuquerque Police Department, the outgoing Bernalillo County District Attorney compares APD to a criminal organization. That's what Kari Brandenburg wrote in a farewell letter to the U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
sophia

Lubbock, TX

#1 3 hrs ago
WOW

I am so glad I did NOT move to ALBQ.

I discovered property taxes were higher in ALBQ than any other County in NM.
I found the reason for the higher property tax rate was because of the numerous settlements with the families of the deceased as a result of police gunfire..

Corruption may well be true throughout NM - The only conclusion is to stay away from NM
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Black Fashion Statement 29 min Stumpy 2
John McAfee exposes Hacking Scam 2 hr No corruption 19
News State senator to file bill requiring presidenti... 6 hr Yeah 24
For a Change, Allow the People to Speak! 8 hr More 4
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 15 hr new parrot 63,209
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 15 hr Katia 114,202
Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc... 15 hr moses 11
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,471 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC