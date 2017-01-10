Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organization in letter
In a parting shot at the Albuquerque Police Department, the outgoing Bernalillo County District Attorney compares APD to a criminal organization. That's what Kari Brandenburg wrote in a farewell letter to the U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez.
#1 3 hrs ago
WOW
I am so glad I did NOT move to ALBQ.
I discovered property taxes were higher in ALBQ than any other County in NM.
I found the reason for the higher property tax rate was because of the numerous settlements with the families of the deceased as a result of police gunfire..
Corruption may well be true throughout NM - The only conclusion is to stay away from NM
