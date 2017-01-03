OMI releases autopsy report of slain ...

OMI releases autopsy report of slain Albuquerque girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Medical investigators say manual strangulation was the cause of death of an Albuquerque girl whose dismembered remains were found wrapped in a smoldering blanket in her family's apartment. Autopsy results made public late Monday detail the slaying of Victoria Martens on her 10th birthday last August.

