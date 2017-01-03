Old Navy moves to temporary location ...

Old Navy moves to temporary location after arson

The Old Navy clothing store heavily damaged in a November arson has relocated, according to a representative from the retailer's parent company. Spokesperson Jennifer Poppers confirmed Thursday the store will operate out of a temporary location in the same shopping center on Cutler Avenue.

