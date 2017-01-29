Officials promote flu shot ahead of peak flu season
Officials promote flu shot ahead of peak flu season Health officials are urging New Mexico residents to get the flu shot as flu cases are on the rise. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/01/29/officials-promote-flu-shot-ahead-peak-flu-season/97161288/ Nurse B.K. Morris gives a flu shot to Winifred Quinn during a press event on the flu vaccine Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|36 min
|General Querlous
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,344
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|Funny
|279
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Knightkore
|20
|Former officer claims Albuquerque Police Depart...
|5 hr
|Virgina
|5
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|5 hr
|Shaylinn
|10
|Lawmaker: Remove background check loophole for ...
|5 hr
|Shaylinn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC