Officers on leave after weekend shoot...

Officers on leave after weekend shooting; robbery suspect killed

Three Albuquerque Police Department officers are on paid leave after a shooting that turned deadly for a serial armed robbery suspect over the weekend. Undercover detectives were following Gilbert Lovato late Saturday night when they say he and a woman with him Audrey Hapke held up the Village Inn on University and Menaul at gunpoint.

