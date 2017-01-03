Officers on leave after weekend shooting; robbery suspect killed
Three Albuquerque Police Department officers are on paid leave after a shooting that turned deadly for a serial armed robbery suspect over the weekend. Undercover detectives were following Gilbert Lovato late Saturday night when they say he and a woman with him Audrey Hapke held up the Village Inn on University and Menaul at gunpoint.
