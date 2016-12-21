NYE celebrations, gunshots or fireworks
Each year we're reminded, New Mexico has a wild-western love for firing guns to ring in the new year. The Albuquerque sky lit up with gunfire last night, and one metro-area family tells KOB an errant bullet almost hit their infant daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
