NYE celebrations, gunshots or fireworks

NYE celebrations, gunshots or fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Each year we're reminded, New Mexico has a wild-western love for firing guns to ring in the new year. The Albuquerque sky lit up with gunfire last night, and one metro-area family tells KOB an errant bullet almost hit their infant daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at... 2 hr Joey 3
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) 3 hr NoMoDanU 127
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Mister Chix 63,144
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Mister Chix 114,152
Nicknames for Rio Rancho (Feb '09) 5 hr Quinado 23
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr T rules 7,095
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina 6 hr Quinado 13
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,527,319

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC