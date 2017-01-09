NM rekindles efforts to reinstate dea...

NM rekindles efforts to reinstate death penalty

NM rekindles efforts to reinstate death penalty GOP-backed efforts to reinstate the death penalty are being rekindled after a debate last year that roiled the Legislature. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/01/09/nm-rekindles-efforts-reinstate-death-penalty/96376108/ Rep. Monica Youngblood pre-files bill that would bring back lethal injection as a punishment option for convicted killers of police, children and corrections officers SANTA FE - Republican-backed efforts to reinstate the death penalty in New Mexico are being rekindled after a debate last year that roiled the Legislature and echoed through November elections.

