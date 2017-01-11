NewsStudy: Facebook data center could net $2B in economic...
A study done by a consulting firm for the village of Los Lunas estimates nearly $2 billion in fiscal and economic impacts from Facebook's new data center over 10 years. Study: Facebook data center could net $2B in economic impact LOS LUNAS, N.M. - A study done by a consulting firm for the village of Los Lunas estimates nearly $2 billion in fiscal and economic impacts from Facebook's new data center over 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|2 hr
|That is rich
|5
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|3 hr
|Jomar
|127
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Jomar
|114,208
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,216
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|6 hr
|Tulip3798
|24
|New Black Fashion Statement
|11 hr
|Lillian
|5
|John McAfee exposes Hacking Scam
|13 hr
|yeah
|23
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC