NewsStudy: Facebook data center could net $2B in economic...

A study done by a consulting firm for the village of Los Lunas estimates nearly $2 billion in fiscal and economic impacts from Facebook's new data center over 10 years. Study: Facebook data center could net $2B in economic impact LOS LUNAS, N.M. - A study done by a consulting firm for the village of Los Lunas estimates nearly $2 billion in fiscal and economic impacts from Facebook's new data center over 10 years.

