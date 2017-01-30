New signs added to downtown Albuquerque intersection, warning drivers
The two way stop on Lead Avenue at 10th Street isn't anything new, but a sign at the intersection is. "We just had multiple 311 calls asking for the additional signage," said Keith Reed, Acting Deputy Director for the City of Albuquerque Municipal Development Department.
