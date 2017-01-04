Movers & Shakers: Jamie Michael looks...

Movers & Shakers: Jamie Michael looks to improve mental health care in county

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Jamie Michael grew up in the small town of Bibo, N.M., about 40 miles northwest of Albuquerque on a historic Spanish land grant. Movers & Shakers: Jamie Michael looks to improve mental health care in county Jamie Michael grew up in the small town of Bibo, N.M., about 40 miles northwest of Albuquerque on a historic Spanish land grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) 1 min Barreras 18
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 14 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,172
News NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation 3 hr rmeghan34 17
New Tax Coming 3 hr rmeghan34 18
City of Albuquerque Ad with Garbage Cans etc. 3 hr Joshing N Earnest 1
News State senator to file bill requiring presidenti... 6 hr The Real Donald T... 5
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 7 hr Richard Berry 802
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at January 05 at 11:53AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,262

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC