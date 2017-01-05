morning-rush-graphic

10 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

They're being sued by the president of a state business group. Days before the election, Carla Sonntag says a series of anonymous emails were sent out to party members targeting a number of Republicans accusing people of being bullies or wasteful spenders.

Albuquerque, NM

