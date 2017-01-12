MLK March unites the community

MLK March unites the community

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

Lonnie Anderson and his family march down Martin Luther King Avenue with hand-painted signs on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Hundreds rallied at UNM and marched down to Albuquerque's Civic Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares 2 min Rachel 23
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 5 min Rachel 16
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) 10 min Rachel 110
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr new parrot 114,234
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Mister Chix 63,244
The POTHEADS Hangout (Mar '10) 6 hr Phillip 67
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr Phillip 7,117
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC