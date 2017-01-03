Minimum wage in some NM cities to increase
Millions of Americans will have more money in their pockets as higher minimum wage goes into effect in 19 states. New Mexico is not one of those states, though some lawmakers are looking to change that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|32 min
|Knightkore
|63,160
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|52 min
|Francisco
|7,110
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|1 hr
|Francisco
|22
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Denise
|14
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,170
|Heidi Pie Alums - Where are you? (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|TJMig
|44
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Jenna lover
|801
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC