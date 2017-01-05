Marka s Thursday Evening Forecast
Snow is rapidly expanding across northern and northeastern New Mexico. I-25 north of Santa Fe and I-40 east of Albuquerque will become treacherous Thursday night with heavy snow and frigid temperatures.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|31 min
|Pachuco
|7,111
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|2 hr
|Susanm
|10
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,175
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|2 hr
|Banji
|18
|New Tax Coming
|2 hr
|Banji
|21
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|3 hr
|So you
|123
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|19
