Marka s Thursday Evening Forecast

6 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Snow is rapidly expanding across northern and northeastern New Mexico. I-25 north of Santa Fe and I-40 east of Albuquerque will become treacherous Thursday night with heavy snow and frigid temperatures.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at January 05 at 8:42PM MST

