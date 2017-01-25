Man shot during attempted burglary no...

Man shot during attempted burglary now accused of rape

Wednesday

After he was shot by a homeowner during a botched burglary, the suspect begged a judge to let him out of jail. Eventually he got his wish, and months later he's accused of another violent felony.

