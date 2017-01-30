Man robs NE Albuquerque bank, FBI said
According to a statement from the FBI, the robber hit the BBVA Compass Bank on Academy Boulevard around 9:47 a.m. The robber handed a note to a bank teller demanding money, and the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to late 30s, was 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall, and had a medium build.
