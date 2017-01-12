Lawsuit faults Bureau of Indian Educa...

Lawsuit faults Bureau of Indian Education schools

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Sept. 25, 2014 file photo, students walk between buildings at the Little Singer Community School in Birdsprings, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the... 17 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 17
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 21 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,211
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 27 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,221
New Black Fashion Statement 34 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 7
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 3 hr Nope 134
It's always a big mistake..... 14 hr Well 5
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 15 hr She-s Clueless N ... 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at January 13 at 12:00AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,867,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC