Lawmaker: Remove background check loo...

Lawmaker: Remove background check loophole for school employees

There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 16 hrs ago, titled Lawmaker: Remove background check loophole for school employees. In it, KRQE Albuquerque reports that:

One lawmaker says there's thousands of school employees across New Mexico who have never had a background checked conducted. He's looking to change that.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Shaylinn

United States

#1 5 hrs ago
This makes NO sense! Why would people who work with & around children NOT be subject to background checks BEFORE they are offered job?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New... 35 min General Querlous 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Mister Chix 63,344
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr Funny 279
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) 3 hr Knightkore 20
News Former officer claims Albuquerque Police Depart... 5 hr Virgina 5
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 5 hr Shaylinn 10
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 13 hr new parrot 114,315
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC