Lawmaker: Remove background check loophole for school employees
There are 1 comment on the KRQE Albuquerque story from 16 hrs ago, titled Lawmaker: Remove background check loophole for school employees.
One lawmaker says there's thousands of school employees across New Mexico who have never had a background checked conducted. He's looking to change that.
United States
#1 5 hrs ago
This makes NO sense! Why would people who work with & around children NOT be subject to background checks BEFORE they are offered job?
