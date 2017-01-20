KRQE Cares donations provide new shoe...

KRQE Cares donations provide new shoes to nearly 500 students

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Nearly 500 students from Washington Middle School were taken to the Payless Shoe Store on Coors Boulevard near Interstate 40 to pick out a pair of brand new shoes. It's all part of the KRQE Cares Shoe Drive put on by the Assistance League of Albuquerque, Payless and KRQE News 13. KRQE News 13's Jessica Garate, Kristen Currie, Adam Atchison, Carmelina Hart and Chad Brummet were there to help fit the kids with shoes and socks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 8 hr new parrot 63,299
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 8 hr Cooties 114,281
News Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri... 10 hr Happy 15
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda 10 hr Hey 11
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 10 hr So there 142
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 18 hr volk4me 7,118
Are Motel Sheets Clean??? Sun Quili 7
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC