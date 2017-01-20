KRQE Cares donations provide new shoes to nearly 500 students
Nearly 500 students from Washington Middle School were taken to the Payless Shoe Store on Coors Boulevard near Interstate 40 to pick out a pair of brand new shoes. It's all part of the KRQE Cares Shoe Drive put on by the Assistance League of Albuquerque, Payless and KRQE News 13. KRQE News 13's Jessica Garate, Kristen Currie, Adam Atchison, Carmelina Hart and Chad Brummet were there to help fit the kids with shoes and socks.
