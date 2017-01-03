Kevothermal, LLC to Pay $60,000 to Settle EEOC Equal Pay and National Origin Discrimination Lawsuit

Female Paid Less Than Male Co-Worker For Doing Similar Work and Told Not to Speak Spanish on Production Floor Though It Was Part of Her Job Albuquerque, NM- - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced today that Kevothermal, a manufacturer of vacuum insulation panels, will pay $60,000 and furnish injunctive relief to settle an EEOC lawsuit based on the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. EEOC filed the lawsuit to obtain relief for Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.