Johna s Monday Afternoon Forecast
We'll have another shot at snow showers late today and tonight, particularly across the northern and western high terrain. It's not out of the question we could see a brief rain shower in Albuquerque, but this storm will not have a lot of moisture to work with.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|63,299
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Cooties
|114,281
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|10 hr
|Happy
|15
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|10 hr
|Hey
|11
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|10 hr
|So there
|142
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|volk4me
|7,118
|Are Motel Sheets Clean???
|Sun
|Quili
|7
