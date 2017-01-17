January is Crime Stoppers month in Canada
Crime Stoppers is a special partnership between concerned citizens, local media and police that aims to solve and prevent crime in our communities. Crime Stoppers was initiated by a Canadian-born police officer in Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was investigating a robbery/murder at a local gas bar in 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,249
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|46 min
|Daniel
|48
|36 Dems not Attending the Inaugration
|1 hr
|It is
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,260
|When a relative's kid comes to visit
|2 hr
|Sabrina
|3
|Thieves smash into Albuquerque business, steal ...
|2 hr
|Julio
|3
|John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|35
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC