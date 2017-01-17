Investigation continues after body found at Albuquerque motel
Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the death of a man at a Motel 6 over the weekend. Officers responded to the motel on University Boulevard and Interstate 40 Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 min
|Terressa
|114,246
|36 Dems not Attending the Inaugration
|2 hr
|Robert D
|3
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Richard Berry
|805
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|4 hr
|Robert D
|3
|Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien...
|4 hr
|juan 246
|5
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|4 hr
|juan 246
|27
|John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares
|4 hr
|juan 246
|33
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC