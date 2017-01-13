Inside look: LoJack device helps police track stolen vehicles
For the last three years Albuquerque police have been using a tool to help them quickly find stolen vehicles and yesterday it even helped crack a possible kidnapping case. The last few years different law enforcement agencies in New Mexico have been using a device called LoJack .
