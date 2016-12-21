In silico identification and in vivo validation of miR-495 as a novel ...
Correspondence: Professor NI Perrone-Bizzozero, Department of Neurosciences, University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Albuquerque, 87131, NM, USA. E-mail: [email protected] Present address: Division of Neuroscience, Ophthalmology and Rare Diseases, Roche Pharma Research and Early Development, Roche Innovation Center, Basel, Switzerland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Molecular Psychiatry.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|John Alden
|7,101
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|5 hr
|Rijhil
|117
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Katia
|63,152
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,160
|Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at...
|6 hr
|Pablo
|4
|Topix Ads/Pop-Ups Annoying (Feb '14)
|16 hr
|Big Brother Sux
|26
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Sun
|NoMoDanU
|127
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC