In deep hole, a chance for economic i...

In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement

There are 1 comment on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from Yesterday, titled In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement. In it, Santa Fe New Mexican reports that:

Toni Earl, 41, and her son, Jonathan, 23, say they don't want the borehole project, or nuclear waste, coming to Nara Visa. "I heard about Carlsbad - that could happen here, easily," she said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
rmeghan34

Lubbock, TX

#1 16 hrs ago
silliness
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,200
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 3 hr Cojo 114
John McAfee exposes Hacking Scam 11 hr Wow 12
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 14 hr Susanne M 7,114
Lets make NM Best Place To Be A Kid... 15 hr rmeghan34 2
Are Motel Sheets Clean??? 15 hr rmeghan34 1
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 19 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,190
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,337 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,424

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC