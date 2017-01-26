Howard Graves, former Associated Press bureau chief, dies
Howard Graves, a bureau chief and reporter for The Associated Press during a 41-year career that included directing coverage in several Western states, has died. He was 90. Son Graham Graves said his father died Wednesday of health issues related to age and Alzheimer's disease in his apartment in a Prescott, Arizona, assisted living facility.
