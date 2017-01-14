'History didn't burn'

'History didn't burn'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

In this Jan. 3, 2017 photo, congregation member Cara Butler reacts to the extensive fire damage to the Joy Light Church of God in Christ in Albuquerque, N.M. Though soaking in stinky, soggy ash from a fire that gutted the sanctuary, the structure of the church's building survived. Parishioners of the burned church that served as the hub of the black civil rights movement in Albuquerque hope to be able to rebuild and move back in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares 11 min As if 18
EPA Refuses to Pay for Damage to Animus River 18 min It is 2
New Black Fashion Statement 18 min Lupe M 12
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 27 min Inez 63,239
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,228
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... 1 hr Fast Cheap and Easy 10
Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien... 1 hr Fast Cheap and Easy 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at January 15 at 10:25AM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC