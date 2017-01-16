Helping Hands: KRQE Cares - Shoes For Kids' Campaign
Sally Ruscitti Manager at the Assistance League of Albuquerque and Mark Blea , District Manager from Payless Shoe Source joined New Mexico Living to talk about how you can help local kids who need a new pair of shoes through our KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids campaign. You can donate a pair of shoes at any Payless Shoe Source or at the KRQE Studios and we will be hosting a phone bank on Thursday, January 19, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. where you can make donations.
