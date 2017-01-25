Group gathers in Albuquerque to prote...

Group gathers in Albuquerque to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

Wednesday

New Mexicans were protesting Wednesday, just one day after President Trump cleared the way for construction on two controversial pipelines once new studies are done. Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Wells Fargo building near Second Street and Lomas Boulevard, voicing opposition to the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline.

