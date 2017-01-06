GOP governor who clashed with Trump will attend inauguration
A spokesman for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says the second-term Republican will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. Martinez was critical of Trump throughout the presidential campaign and never endorsed him, but offered congratulations after his victory.
