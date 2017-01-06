GOP governor who clashed with Trump w...

GOP governor who clashed with Trump will attend inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A spokesman for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says the second-term Republican will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. Martinez was critical of Trump throughout the presidential campaign and never endorsed him, but offered congratulations after his victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bandido support clubs (Nov '11) 2 hr Chapas dallas tx 192
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Mister Chix 63,183
Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc... 6 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 4
Build Wall - Pay for Wall 6 hr Yeah 3
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 6 hr Germaign 7,113
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 7 hr Tylinn 16
News Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at... 7 hr Stevie 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,677,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC