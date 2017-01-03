Former Lt. Gov. Jack Stahl remembered...

Former Lt. Gov. Jack Stahl remembered for public service

Yesterday

Stahl was being remembered this week for his public service and his dedication to his family and clients. A memorial service will be held Saturday in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM

