For The Family: CoderDojo In Albuquerque
Christopher Suski the 'Champion' from CoderDojo joined New Mexico Living to talk about a space available to kids to learn and explore coding. The dojos are held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,249
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|46 min
|Daniel
|48
|36 Dems not Attending the Inaugration
|1 hr
|It is
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,260
|When a relative's kid comes to visit
|2 hr
|Sabrina
|3
|Thieves smash into Albuquerque business, steal ...
|2 hr
|Julio
|3
|John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares
|4 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|35
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC