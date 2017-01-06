Feds issue decision on operating plan...

Feds issue decision on operating plan for Rioa

Federal officials have signed off on a plan that spells out how the Rio Grande will be allocated and delivered to users in southern New Mexico and Texas over the next three decades. Feds issue decision on operating plan for Rio Grande ALBUQUERQUE - Federal officials have signed off on a plan that spells out how the Rio Grande will be allocated and delivered to users in southern New Mexico and Texas over the next three decades.

