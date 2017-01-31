Family: Mother of Albuquerque teen killed in crash has also died
Almost two weeks after 14-year-old Shaylee Boling was killed by a pair of suspected car thieves, KRQE News 13 has learned her mother, who was in critical condition, died Tuesday afternoon. Immediate family and UNM Hospital have confirmed Shaylee's mom, Shuanna Arredondo-Boling, died Tuesday afternoon.
