Ex-school chief sues troubled northern New Mexico district
A northern New Mexico school district whose superintendent resigned in disgrace over allegations of faking credentials is facing a lawsuit from another former superintendent. Dora Romero is suing the Mora Independent School District and board member George Trujillo over allegations she was let go because of her gender and because Trujillo wanted to give his nephew a job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ...
|15 min
|Richard Berry
|16
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|new parrot
|114,171
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Trees
|63,161
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Francisco
|7,110
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|5 hr
|Francisco
|22
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Denise
|14
|Heidi Pie Alums - Where are you? (Jun '08)
|9 hr
|TJMig
|44
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC