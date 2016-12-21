Driver Hits NM Firefighter with a Stolen Vehcle
Dec. 31--ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- It wasn't the fire alarm, but rather thieves that brought Fire Station 9 to life early New Year's Eve morning. Albuquerque police said a trio had been cruising around in two stolen Ford F350 trucks, and they had their eyes on another one that belonged to a firefighter who works at the station near Menaul and Eubank NE.
