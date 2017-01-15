Denver metro area expecting snow on S...

Denver metro area expecting snow on Sunday

12 hrs ago

Snow, turning to rain and snow, is expected throughout the metro area Sunday, but accumulation is expected to be less than a half-inch, according to the National Weather Service. Another inch or so is expected after 10 p.m., and less than a half-inch more could follow on Monday.

