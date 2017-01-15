Denver metro area expecting snow on Sunday
Snow, turning to rain and snow, is expected throughout the metro area Sunday, but accumulation is expected to be less than a half-inch, according to the National Weather Service. Another inch or so is expected after 10 p.m., and less than a half-inch more could follow on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|1 hr
|Ricco
|12
|EPA Refuses to Pay for Damage to Animus River
|1 hr
|Valaquera
|3
|The POTHEADS Hangout (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Valaquera
|66
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,242
|John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares
|1 hr
|Valaquera
|19
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|new parrot
|114,231
|New Black Fashion Statement
|2 hr
|Jose
|13
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC