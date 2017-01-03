Democrats in state House to reconfigu...

Democrats in state House to reconfigure committee structure

Incoming Democratic leaders in the New Mexico House plan to reconfigure the chamber's committee structure by creating new committees and eliminating others. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Democratic leaders plan to make committee changes just as Republicans did two years ago.

