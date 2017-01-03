Democrats in state House to reconfigure committee structure
Incoming Democratic leaders in the New Mexico House plan to reconfigure the chamber's committee structure by creating new committees and eliminating others. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Democratic leaders plan to make committee changes just as Republicans did two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|19 min
|Jenna lover
|801
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|21 min
|Trees
|63,158
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|51 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,168
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|1 hr
|For
|21
|Topix Ads/Pop-Ups Annoying (Feb '14)
|3 hr
|Tona
|27
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Tona
|13
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,108
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC