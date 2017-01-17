Damaged Pasion Latin Fusion to hold T...

Damaged Pasion Latin Fusion to hold Taco Tuesday Fundraiser

Nearly two weeks after a truck went crashing through a popular Northwest Albuquerque restaurant, business owners say come eat all the tacos you want, as long as you donate some money. Pasion Latin Fusion Restaurant, located on Lomas in Downtown Albuquerque, is hoping to raise money to cover damage to its front window and walls.

