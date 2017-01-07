Citya s kindness app encouraging good deeds months after launch
With so many bad things that go on, the city's Youth advisory council is still optimistic, Albuquerque is full of good people. A challenge from Anaheim's mayor all the way in California, saying "we want to challenge the kids in Albuquerque to a million acts of kindness."
