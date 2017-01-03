City of Albuquerque combines ART proj...

City of Albuquerque combines ART project with intersection construction

It was already one of the more backed up intersections during rush hour commutes, and that was before the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. Now, the city is starting work on two very busy intersections along Central Avenue, while the ART work is already going on.

