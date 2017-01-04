City Council approves bill to clear untested rape kit backlog
It outlines a series of deadlines for the Albuquerque Police Department to send kits to the lab and have them tested in criminal cases. KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.
Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
