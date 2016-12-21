City celebrates NYE in Civic Plaza
Albuquerque's Civic Plaza is ready for the New Year with a skating rink, concessions, live music, and the balloon rise. The night, for many, is about saying farewell to another year, and welcoming the fresh start and aspiration of hope.
